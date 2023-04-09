3 hours ago

Interim coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale is confident his side can still win the 2022/23 league title despite their woeful form.

The defending champions are currently fourth on the league table and are five points adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars after 25 matches.

Asante Kotoko missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Aduana Stars when they could only afford a draw in their outstanding match day 21 clash against neighbours King Faisal.

Abdulai Gazale was handed the role after the club parted ways with Burkina Faso coach Seydou Zerbo after their 2-0 home defeat against Medeama.

Since taking over, he has played three league matches with Kotoko recording two draws and one win.

Speaking to StarTimes, he revealed that his side can still win the league with nine matches left to play

"Oh yes. Why not? because we still have about nine matches to go," he told StarTimes after the game.

"With these nine matches, there are a lot of points over there and we also know that those who are on top they are also going to drop points whiles we are also coming up."

Kotoko will travel to Berekum to face Chelsea in their next league game on April 15.