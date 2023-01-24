2 hours ago

Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison says his club can lift the MTN FA Cup title this season after reaching the round of 16.

The reds defeated lower-tier side Benab FC on Saturday in a hard-fought 2-1 win to reach the last 16.

Kotoko took the lead with their first real chance of the game as Enoch Morrisson's free-kick was diverted into his own net by Benab defender Isshau Alhassan.

After recess, Benab FC pulled parity through a well-worked goal from the right flank as Mohammed tucked home a cutback to make it 1-1.

The host Kotoko pressed for the winner and it arrived very late in the game through center-back Maxwell Agyemang.

“With the quality Asante Kotoko has, it’s very possible we can win the FA Cup. It’s possible, we are working,” Enoch Morisson said in his post-match interview with StarTimes.

The former King Faisal midfielder was named as the man of the match in the game.