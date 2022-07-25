7 hours ago

The turbulence blowing over Kumasi Asante Kotoko seems not to subside any time soon as the management of the club has taken an entrenched position.

Last Wednesday news broke out that the head coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum had resigned from the club citing the ill-treatment meted out to him by the management.

Management member Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi in an interview with Graphic Sports confirmed that the coach has resigned but the board of the club quickly released a statement stating that the coach has not resigned from the club as it's been speculated

A meeting was scheduled for Monday, 25th July 2022 at the Sports Hotel- Kumasi between the board, coach, and the CEO but the CEO failed to show up despite being aware.

"We invited Nana Yaw Amponsah to the board meeting today but he did not show up. The coach said he is resigning because of what the management has been doing to him over the last few months. That's what the coach told us today in the meeting," Asante Kotoko board member, Baffour Kwame Kusi told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

"We are yet to hear from the management. We are waiting to hear from them (management) if what the coach said is true. The issues are resolvable and the coach can stay," he added.

The board listened to the concerns of the embattled head coach but is yet to hear from the CEO who was unreachable at the time of the meeting.

According to sources close to the management, they will walk out on the club if the board of directors back coach Prosper Nartey as they are not prepared to work with the former UCC lecturer any longer.

The last few weeks have been very turbulent for Asante Kotoko and it remains to be seen how this coach vs management tug of war will be resolved.