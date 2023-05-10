2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, CEO has extended his gratitude to the loyal fans of the team, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout the season.

Despite facing disappointing results, Amponsah emphasized the significance of the fans' backing, recognizing that their dedication has been instrumental in the team's journey thus far.

"I will thank Kotoko fans for the support thus far. Without them, we wouldn't have been where we are," expressed in an interview with Oyerepa FM, his words filled with appreciation for the devoted supporters who have stood by the club during challenging times.

The CEO recognized the pivotal role played by the fans, acknowledging that their support has been a driving force behind the team's progress and achievements.

While acknowledging the disappointment faced by the fans due to the team's performance this season, Amponsah offered a sincere apology on behalf of the club.

He acknowledged the frustration felt by the supporters and assured them that the club is aware of their concerns. He said, "We are sorry for the disappointment this season. Regardless of everything, we need their support because a friend in need is a friend indeed."

Amponsah humbly requested the fans to exercise patience, both with the management and the players, urging them to remain steadfast during this challenging period.

He acknowledged the pain experienced by the fans and emphasized the importance of unity and support during such times of adversity.

"It is painful," Amponsah added, understanding the emotional investment of the fans and the impact disappointing results can have on their spirits.

Despite the difficulties faced, he appealed to the fans to maintain their loyalty and continue to rally behind the team, reaffirming that their support remains invaluable.

As the season progresses, Nana Yaw Amponsah's words serve as a reminder of the significance of the bond between a club and its fans.

The CEO's heartfelt appreciation and plea for patience illustrate the strong connection that exists within the Kotoko community, emphasizing the enduring power of support and unity.

Kotoko fans are known for their passion and unwavering commitment to the club, and as they navigate through this challenging phase, the hope is that their support will provide much-needed encouragement for the team to overcome their obstacles.

The reds will next weekend face relegated Kotoku Royals in the Ghana Premier League match-week 31 fixture at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu.