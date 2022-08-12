2 hours ago

The Management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko formally presented the Ghana Premier League trophy to the Board of Directors of the club on Thursday, 11th August 2022.

The Porcupine warriors emerged as winners of the league with three more matchdays to the end of the season.

Kotoko won the league title for the 25th time when they drew 1-1 with Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in an outstanding league game.

On Sunday 12th June 2022, Asante Kotoko handed a heavy 3-0 defeat to relegated Elmina Sharks in their Ghana Premier League match day 33 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday evening.

The team presented the Ghana Premier League trophy they won this season to the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace and also paraded the trophy through the principal streets of Kumasi.