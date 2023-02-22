1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have visited the home of departed former Ghana winger Christian Atsu to commiserate with his family.

The Asante Kotoko delegation that visited Christian Atsu’s family was led by club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His mortal remains were conveyed to Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airline with arrangements being made for interment and the funeral.

The Kotoko CEO signed the book of condolence on behalf of his club as he led other members of the club's management.

Atsu one week funeral observation will be held by his family on March 4, 2023.

Christian Atsu was capped 65 times by Ghana and he scored ten goals as he played at several AFCON tournaments.