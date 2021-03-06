21 minutes ago

Star Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku is on the brink of a move to Algerian side side USM Algiers.

The club have been in talks with Kumasi Asante Kotoko for some months now and are reportedly willing to break the bank for the striker.

According to reports filed by Kumasi based Ashh FM, despite the player not spending a full season with Kotoko, they are ready to sanction his sale should their asking price be met.

Kwame Opoku has been an instant hit for Asante Kotoko ever since joining frim lower tier side Nkoranza Warriors on a three year deal at the beginning of 2020.

He is the club's top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with eight goals while he also scored Kotoko's only goal in the CAF Confederations Cup in their 2-1 home loss to ES Setif.

The player's stock has risen steadily with several club's from the Maghreb and Arab regions reportedly interested in the striker with clubs such as Qatari side Al Sadd ,Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek all credited with an interest.

According to reports, USM Algiers are in talks with Asante Kotoko over a deal which could be worth more than $1million.

It is believed that Kotoko have reached an agreement with the club about the fees and payment modalities with the only thing holding the deal being the player and his representative reaching an agreement.

Kwame Opoku's current deal with the porcupine warriors will expire in 2023.