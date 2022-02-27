7 hours ago

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey Ogum has named his starting eleven for their match day 18 clash against Dreams FC.

There are a few changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Accra Hearts of Oak last week in the Super clash.

Danlad Ibrahim remains in post whiles Abdul Ganiyu partners Yussif Mubarik in central defense while Augustine Agyapong retains his spot at right back with Charles Owusu playing at left back.

The midfield three consist of Justice Blay,Richmond Lamptey and Sheriff Mohammed whiles the front three consist of Dickson Afoakwa, Frank Mbella and his compatriot George Mfegue.

LINE UPS BELOW: