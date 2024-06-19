5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has attributed the team's struggles during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season to the failure of senior players to mentor their younger teammates.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult campaign, finishing 6th on the league table with 49 points from 34 matches.

Reflecting on the season, Narteh Ogum pointed to a lack of harmony within the squad, which he believes stemmed from the senior players' failure to provide adequate guidance to the younger players.

"The senior players who were supposed to guide them [the young players] did not give them enough mentorship and I think that created imbalance in the team," Narteh Ogum explained in an interview with the club's media. "We did not also have harmony because of this lack of mentorship from the senior players."

In response to the disappointing season, Asante Kotoko has decided to part ways with 11 players, including notable names such as captain Ibrahim Danlad and Isaac Oppong.

This move is part of a broader effort to rebuild and strengthen the squad ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.