50 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has taken full responsibility for his team's elimination from the Ghana FA Cup competition following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Karela United in the Round of 16.

Despite a competitive first-half performance from both sides at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, neither team managed to break the deadlock.

However, Karela United seized control in the second half, securing their place in the quarterfinals with goals from Solomon Aboagye in the 47th minute and Giyas in the 65th minute.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Ogum has shouldered the blame for his team's exit and expressed remorse for falling short of the fans' expectations.

“I take full responsibility for our exit from the FA Cup. The team's performance fell short of the high expectations of our loyal supporters and friends,” Ogum stated on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite the setback, Ogum remains resolute and has pledged to bounce back, affirming his commitment to focus on the pursuit of the Ghana Premier League title.

“We apologize for the disappointment. We are determined and committed to returning stronger and competing for the Ghana Premier League,” he asserted.