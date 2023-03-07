2 hours ago

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced that their head coach Seydou Zerbo is bereaved after losing his ten-year-old son in his native Burkina Faso.

The Burkinabe has been under incessant pressure from a section of the Kotoko fans following a spate of poor results by the club.

"Our head Coach Seydou Zerbo has lost his son Zerbo Faical Mamadou earlier today due to complications after a heart surgery. "

The entire Porcupine family send our condolence and prayers to our coach and his family in this difficult period.

The club will communicate to our fans the next line of action." the club confirmed on its official website.

Zerbo was appointed as the new Kotoko coach after Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum stepped down at the start of the season following disagreements with the club's hierarchy.