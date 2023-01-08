4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko head coach Seydou Zerbo has named his starting lineup that will face Great Olympics in their match day 11 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 3 pm.

The reds are hoping to return to winning ways after last playing out a goalless drawn game against Aduana Stars in Dormaa.

Kotoko has made two changes to that lineup as two players who are on suspension Justice Blay and Mensah have been left out.

While Sheriff Mohammed who has been out for a long time also has his place in the starting lineup.

Long-term injury absentees Stephen Amankona and Clinton Opoku have made a return to the squad as they are on the bench for the league champions.

SQUAD BELOW: