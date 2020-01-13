2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has in a statement condemned the unruly behaviour of a section of their fans who went on rampage on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The porcupine warriors played against Berekum Chelsea in a match day three fixture in the Ghana Premier League but lost the game as a 7th minute finish from Berekum Chelsea striker Kofi Owusu was enough to hand all three points to Berekum Chelsea.

Fans went on rampage hurling stones ,sachet water and missiles at the Police leading to a police officer opening fire into the crowd seriously injuring a supporter.

The club has in no uncertain term condemned actions of the supporters and have pledged to assist the Ghana Football Association to help restore calm to the venue.

“We are appalled by the events that characterised the club's matchday three fixture against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday 12th January 2020 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 2019120 Ghana Premier League,” said a statement signed by Public Relations Officer, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah.

“Hooliganism is one thing no professional football club wants to be associated with and we at Asante Kotoko SC will not endorse any such thing. We are saddened that, the reaction of some of the disappointed fans after the match led to reprehensible developments including the shooting and injuring of an innocent supporter.”

“While we vehemently condemn the conduct of any unruly fan, we find it difficult to accept the behaviour of the Police officer who allegedly shot a fan. We maintain our abhorrence for hooliganism. Violence cannot be part of the game. We will not give excuses for what happened.”

“We are however compelled to state our displeasure with the shooting incident. We will liaise with the Ghana Police Service to bring the matter to appropriate conclusion while we continue to seek medical attention for our injured fan. “We appeal to our supporters to remain calm and note that no matter the circumstance, exercising restraint is always a good option.”

“Management will team up with the Ghana Football Association and other stakeholders of the game to ensure that, discipline and decency are brought to our venue all the time,” the statement concluded.