2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko is considering relocating to the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi for the 2024/25 season due to the temporary closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for renovations.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) announced that the stadium will be closed for one month following Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which highlighted concerns about the stadium's poor pitch quality.

The defeat, which ended a 24-year unbeaten streak at Baba Yara, has intensified scrutiny of the playing surface, prompting Kotoko to explore moving their home fixtures to the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

This potential shift would impact their scheduled home games against Nsoatreman FC and Young Apostles, initially planned for the early rounds of the Ghana Premier League season.

Kotoko's management has engaged in discussions with AngloGold Ashanti, the stadium’s operator, and is in advanced negotiations regarding the move.

The facilities at Len Clay Stadium have been inspected, and the final approval from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is still pending.

Furthermore, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed a ban on Baba Yara Stadium from hosting international matches until the necessary upgrades are completed to meet international standards.

This ban has left Ghana seeking alternative venues as they prepare for their upcoming AFCON qualifier against Sudan.

Kotoko’s management is determined to ensure a suitable venue for their home games during the renovation period at Baba Yara, with the Len Clay Stadium emerging as a strong candidate to accommodate the team’s needs.