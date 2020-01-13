1 hour ago

It appears a very busy day at the offices of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on deadline day as the club have cut their losses on expensive Ugandan flop George Abege.

With barely a year into a three year contract the porcupine warriors have realized that they got the wrong impression of the player they thought they were signing as he has struggled to score goals something fans were promised he will deliver seamlessly.

Kotoko signed the lanky striker from Kenyan side Kairiobangi Sharks but he has been anything but a goal scorer and the club have now parted ways with the player after a protracted negotiations about his severance package.

He joined Kotoko in July 2019 and was thought to have the X-factor to help the club conquer Africa but in reality he could not even conquer the Asante Kotoko centre forward spot as he was woeful and made just two starts in the Champions league.

Barely did he score any goal worthy of note for the team aside the odd goal in friendly matches against lower tier sides.

Coach Maxwell Konadu decided against continuing with the expensive experiment and the club decided the best option is to part ways.