Champions Asante Kotoko were simply unbelievable on Sunday as they dispatched Real Tamale United 4-0 in the betPawa Premier League.

The Porcupines came into the game on the back of mix results following a 2-0 loss to Medeama SC and a 1-1 draw with Legon Cities in midweek.

Real Tamale Unite had a player sent off in the 33rd minute as goalkeeper Osei Yaw was given the marching orders for handling the ball outside the box.

The red card weakened the side as Asante Kotoko had numerical superiority to outshine them.

Augustine Agyapong opened the scoring for Kotoko in the 37th minute as the champions went into the break with their tails up. The Reds added to the tally through Stephen Mukwala – who scored from a spot kick two minutes into the second half.

Mukwala scored again in the 64th minute to make it 3-0. Brazilian Medeiros De Souza scored his first goal for Kotoko in added time to make it a dead rubber as Asante Kotoko crashed the Tamale giants 4-0.

The win takes Asante Kotoko to the 5th spot with 38 ahead if their outstanding match against King Faisal on Wednesday.

Real Tamale United have dropped to the 11th position with 32 points after 25 League matches.