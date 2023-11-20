6 hours ago

Asante Kotoko, the Ghana Premier League side, has expressed dissatisfaction with the recent decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee, which imposed an 80,000 Ghana Cedis fine on the club for damages caused to seats at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex during a match against Nations FC in October.

The incident occurred during a match week 6 game that concluded with a 2-2 scoreline.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee, in its decision released on Monday, November 20, mandated Asante Kotoko to pay the fine to Nations FC for the repair of the damaged seats.

In response, Asante Kotoko argued that their defense was not taken into consideration by the committee, asserting that the decision was primarily based on the referee's match report.

In a statement, the club conveyed their disappointment: “This afternoon, we received a decision from the GFA Disciplinary Committee regarding our match against Nations FC on 22nd October, 2023.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of GHS 80,000.00 on the club,” the club said.

“The said amount is to be paid to Nations FC; GHS3,000 on our Equipment Officer , Issah Amadu for allegedly attacking the Assistant Referee I, Emmanuel Dolagbanu; GHS3,000 on our player Sherif Mohammed for allegedly attacking the Assistant Referee I, Emmanuel Dolagbanu.

“It must be placed on record that the GFA Disciplinary Committee failed to consider the defence of Asante Kotoko SC , when the charges were brought against the club, but rather based its decision on the Match Officials report.”

They further clarified the breakdown of the fine, indicating that GHS 3,000 each was assigned to their Equipment Officer, Issah Amadu, and player Sherif Mohammed for alleged attacks on Assistant Referee I, Emmanuel Dolagbanu.

The club emphasized that the GFA Disciplinary Committee overlooked Asante Kotoko's defense when the charges were presented, opting instead to rely on the match officials' report.

Asante Kotoko contests this decision, suggesting that a more comprehensive consideration of their defense should have been taken into account during the disciplinary proceedings.