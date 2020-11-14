1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have today held an official unveiling ceremony this morning in Accra at the AH Hotel to make public the details of their partnership with electronic company Hisense.

The financial details of the deal is as follows:

A three year sponsorship package worth GHC 3 million while the club will also get a GHC 250,000 worth Hisense products to furnish the Kotoko Adako Jachie Project when it is completed.

The highly lucrative deal also sees the Electronic company also pay Asante Kotoko a mouth watering GHC 500,000 commitment fee.

Not long ago the club announced that they have reached a partnership agreement with Electronic manufacturing Company Hisense.

The partnership is for the three years but now the financial details with regard to the monetary terms has been made public.

The club have announced several partnership deals since Nana Yaw Amponsah took as the Chief Executive Officer of the club.

Among the new partners include Veo, InStat, Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, kit partnership deal with Errea, Star Life Assurance,CEEK VR and Cedar Point Chemist.