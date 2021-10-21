1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 drawn game in their last match on their preseason training tour of Dubai on Thursday evening.

The reds faced lower tier United Arab Emirates side LaLiga Academy HPC at the Dubai Sports City Stadium but there was nothing to separate the two sides.

There was nothing to separate both teams as they headed into the break with a barren game in the first half.

It was Kotoko who drew first blood in the game which was keenly contested but with very little goal mouth action.

Mudasiru Salifu opened the scores for Kotoko from the penalty spot on the hour mark as he expertly converted from the spot to make it 1-0 for the porcupine warriors.

The lower tier side upped the ante and pulled parity as the game ended 1-1 for both sides.

Kotoko have ended their Dubai preseason training tour without a win as they lost Al Hilal United by a lone goal before drawing 1-1 with Liwa FC and the draw against today's opponents.

The club is expected back home in Ghana on Friday to prepare for their league opener against Dreams FC next week.