3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have entered into a partnership agreement with English Premier League side Southampton.

A statement on the official Southampton website reads.

"Southampton Football Club is delighted to welcome Asante Kotoko SC, one of the leading professional clubs in Africa, to its growing portfolio of International Club Partners."

"Over the course of the partnership, Southampton will support the development of Ghanaian Premier League Asante Kotoko’s strategy both on and off the pitch."

"Southampton will share their industry-leading coaching expertise to help Asante Kotoko realise their ambition of building a sustainable Academy and pathway to the first team, with year-round remote support supplemented by regular visits to Ghana throughout the partnership from the club’s International Football Partnership team."

"The partnership will include Academy staff exchange visits between the UK and Ghana, as well as opportunities for Asante Kotoko’s young players to attend annual UK Player Development camps and experience the Southampton Academy methodology first-hand, when travel corridors open up and it is safe to travel."

Southampton will also support the development of Asante Kotoko’s commercial and operational strategy through collaborating on key projects.

NANA YAW HAS A CLEAR VISION FOR ASANTE KOTOKO TO BE A SELF-SUSTAINABLE FOOTBALL CLUB, BOTH ON AND OFF THE PITCH MARK ABRAHAMS

DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, SOUTHAMPTON FC

Based in Kumasi, Ashanti Region in Ghana West Africa, Asante Kotoko have been champions of the Premier League a record 23 times, have won the CAF Champions League twice and were named the African club of the century by International Football Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Asante Kotoko’s CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah commented: “This partnership enables us to plug Asante Kotoko into Southampton in such a way that Kotoko functions like Southampton. Kotoko would have everything Southampton has but to a level that reflects our different budgets. I believe that with the expertise and resources available at Southampton, we can tap into this and develop our setup to look and feel professional like Saints.”

Mark Abrahams, Director of Business and Community Development commented:

“During these challenging times we’re delighted to have agreed a long-term partnership to work with Asante Kotoko. Nana Yaw has a clear vision for Asante Kotoko to be a self-sustainable football club both on and off the pitch. We look forward to working with him and his team to support their development.”

Asante Kotoko SC becomes Southampton’s first professional club partnership in Africa adding to a range of partners across North America, the Middle East, Australia and Japan. For further information on Southampton’s International Football Partnership programme please