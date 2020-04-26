1 hour ago

Kumasi Asnate Kotoko recently wrote to Kazakhstani side FK Shakhter demanding for solidarity payment of their former player Gideon Baah.

The club became subject of public ridicule as some pundits claimed it was wrong on the part of the Kumasi based side to demand any such fees.

Football agent who works with Club Consult Africa, Yusif Chibsah has added his voice to the raging issue claiming Kotoko had no business demanding for solidarity payment from the Kazakhstan club

Yusif Chibsah himself a former player spoke to footballmadeinghana.com in an interview explaining why the porcupine warriors erred.

“In this situation Asante Kotoko has no right to write to club demanding for the solidarity fee on Gideon Baah’s transfer hence it’s a very bad move by Asante Kotoko."

“The foremost thing to consider before any claim of solidarity fee is that there should be a transfer fee but, in the case of Gideon Baah, he went on a free transfer."

“Supposing there was a transfer fee which validates a solidarity fee, Asante Kotoko would have been right to write to the club demanding for the solidarity fee,” he said.