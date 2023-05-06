3 hours ago

Defending League champions Asante Kotoko face Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday – with both sides looking to improve their placing in the log after going on a patchy run in recent weeks.

Asante Kotoko have won two of their last three games against Gold Stars with one ending in a draw. The Miners have scored one goal with Asante Kotoko netting seven times in their first three meetings.

Bibiani Gold Stars suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko when they last met in the 2021/22 League season with Georges Mfegue (2), Augustine Agyapong, Franck Mbella and Samuel Boateng scoring to give the champions one of their impressive wins in the campaign.

Gold Stars sit in 7th place with 41 points having won two and lost three in their last five matches whiles Asante Kotoko have won one match in their last five outings with two losses and two draws coming in-between. The Warriors are 5th in the table with 43 points.

Asante Kotoko coach Abdulai Gazale expects the likes of Eric Zeze, Enock Morrison, Dickson Afoakwa, Steven Mukwala, Mohammed Alhassan and Augustine Agyapong to come to party as Gold Stars aim to rely on inform Abednego Tetteh, Ibrahim Laar, Evans Owusu, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Farouk Adams, Godfred Kyei and Emmanuel Appau for a good result.

The match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 3pm on Sunday.