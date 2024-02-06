6 hours ago

According to reports in the local media, Asante Kotoko is currently grappling with the challenge of persuading midfielder Richmond Lamptey to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the coming months.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer since joining the Porcupine Warriors in 2021, notably contributing to their Ghana Premier League triumph in the 2021/22 season.

Despite encountering injuries at the onset of the current campaign, Lamptey has continued to dazzle with his stellar performances, tallying five assists in twelve league appearances thus far.

His impressive form earned him a coveted spot in the final squad of the Black Stars for the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire, albeit Ghana's early exit from the tournament in the first round.

Reports indicate that Lamptey has only four months remaining on his contract with Asante Kotoko, prompting the club's concerted efforts to secure his extension. However, the player appears steadfast in his reluctance to commit to a new deal.

Furthermore, speculation suggests that Lamptey has attracted interest from two prominent Libyan clubs, Al Ta'awon and Al Nasr Benghazi, further complicating Asante Kotoko's bid to retain the former WAFA and Inter Allies midfielder.

As negotiations continue between Lamptey and Asante Kotoko, the outcome remains uncertain, with the player's future hanging in the balance amidst burgeoning interest from both domestic and international suitors.