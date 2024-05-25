5 hours ago

Dedicated fans of Asante Kotoko are planning to spend the nights of Friday and Saturday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to a report by Oyerepa FM, the aim is to prevent any tampering with the field before the highly-anticipated match against their arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak, on Sunday.

The upcoming fixture, set to take place in Kumasi on May 26, 2024, carries significant weight for both clubs.

Both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have had underwhelming seasons, and they are eager to use this high-stakes game to boost their standing and bring joy to their fans.

Asante Kotoko is particularly keen on securing a victory to extend their lead over Hearts of Oak by five points.

The team is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2-1 loss to Berekum Chelsea, where Mezack Afriyie scored the winning goal in injury time.

Hearts of Oak, facing immense pressure, is determined to recover from a 1-0 home defeat against Aduana FC. The match in Kumasi is a critical opportunity for them to change their trajectory this season.

Returning to their home ground, Asante Kotoko is confident after defeating their rivals 3-2 in the first fixture back in December 2023.

The vigil by Kotoko fans underscores the importance of the game, as they take extraordinary measures to ensure a fair and unaltered playing field for the crucial clash.