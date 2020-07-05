2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reportedly paid of their $34,000 indebtedness to their former coach C.K Akunnor.

The club was ordered by the player and coaches status committee to pay off their former manager for unlawful dismissal in July 2019.

According to Kumasi based Fox Fm,the newly formed board of directors have seen to it that the GH¢180,000 has been advanced to the Black Stars coach as his severance package.

C.K Akunnor signed a three year contract with the Kumasi based club but was dismissed just nine months into his contract although he managed to win the NC Special Competition and reached the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghanaian giants were slapped with a huge penalty after the embattled coach dragged his former employers to the Player and Coaches Status Committee over wrongful dismissal.

Kotoko were slapped with the hefty penalty by the GFA's Player and Coaches Status Committee ruling that the club erred in sacking their manager just nine months into a three year contract without adequate compensation.

Among the reliefs the embattled C.K Akunnor was seeking included payment of the remainder of his two year salary based on his contract,bonus for winning the NC Special competition and also bonuses for reaching the group stage of the Caf Confederations Cup.