2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will start their title defense of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season with a home tie against newly promoted Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on the weekend of 9th September 2022.

The reds will then travel to last season league challengers Bechem United for their second game before playing fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on match day three at the Baba Yara Stadium

On match day four, they will play against city neighbours King Faisal who defeated them last season.

Kotoko will play Medeama in Tarkwa on match day six, whiles they will travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars on match day ten.

The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season will start on September 9, 2022.

FULL FIXTURES BELOW: