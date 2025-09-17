12 hours ago

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Sarfo Duku says the players are highly motivated ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round clash with Nigeria’s Kwara United.

The FA Cup champions begin their 2025/26 continental campaign on Sunday, September 21, hosting the Nigerian side at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Wednesday, Duku expressed confidence in the team’s preparation under head coach Karim Zito, stressing that the squad is hungry for more success.

“Under Karim Zito, this team has won four trophies, and there is more to come,” he said. “The coach believes the team is yet to reach its peak. The players are motivated to win because they’ve studied past African matches and know the challenge that awaits.”

“This is Asante Kotoko, and if they perform, it benefits Ghana. I urge Ghanaians to turn up in their numbers to back the team. I am confident we will make the country proud.”

Duku further appealed to the public for support, saying a strong Kotoko in Africa reflects positively on the nation.Kotoko will play the return leg in Abuja at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.