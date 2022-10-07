18 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is bereaved as their number one goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim lost his father in Kumasi on Friday morning.

The Black Galaxies goalkeeper took to his social media pages to announce the demise of his beloved father who is said to have passed on after a brief illness.

He is expected to be laid to rest in the coming hours in line with Islamic beliefs.

Danlad Ibrahim recently extended his contract with the reds which will keep him at the club until 2024.

The young shot-stopper after several loan spells away from the reds has now established himself as the number one goalkeeper at the club.

Since the exit of Razak Abalora to Moldovan side Sherrif Tiraspol, the former Ghana U-20 star has stepped up with aplomb.

Danlad Ibrahim kept 12 clean sheets in 20 games for the club conceding just 12 goals with the club and having the meanest defence in the 2021/2022 season as they won the league title.

The club had to ward off interest from several clubs at the start of last season in their young goalkeeper as at the time he was on the fringes of the first team but fast forward he is indispensable.

Danlad Ibrahim worked his way up from the U-17, and U-20 and now is the number-one choice goalkeeper for the Black Galaxies.

The highly-rated teenager was named the best goalkeeper when Ghana won the Africa U20 Championship in 2019 Mauritania.

The Kotoko goalie helped the Black Galaxies qualify for the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.