9 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare has been handed his maiden Ghana Black Stars call-ups.

He is among four players and the only local player in the 26-man squad list announced by new coach Otto Addo.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has been a stand out performer for the Reds in what has been an outstanding campaign.

Asare has displaced Danlad Ibrahim as the club's number one and has played 12 matches keeping 7 clean sheets and conceding 7 goals.

The Kotoko goalkeeper is among five players who have been handed their debut call up.

Others include Bolivia-based David Akologo, FC Nordsjaelland Ibrahim Osman, Nathaniel Adjei and Diomande Mohammed.

Surprisingly, there is no place for Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil and Majeed Ashimeru who have been consistent members of the Ghana team at least under Otto Addo's predecessor Chris Hughton.

The friendly games scheduled for Marrakech,

Morocco marks the beginning of the new era under Otto Addo.

Ghana will take on Nigeria on Friday, March 22, before facing Uganda four days later in Marakech, Morocco.