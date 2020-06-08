7 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko shot-stopper, Osei Kwame is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after successfully undergoing a surgery on his damaged cruciate ligament.

Sources close to the Kumasi based club have disclosed that the former Inter Allies goalkeeper will spend between six(6) to eight(8) months in the treatment room before he can make a return to active football for the Porcupine Warriors.

Osei Kwame underwent the surgery at the Komfo Anokye Teachings Hospital last Wednesday.

According to a report filed by Opemsuo FM, the Ghana Youth international had to go through the corrective surgery due to poor rehabilitation management when he had the first surgery during his days at Inter Allies.

Asante Kotoko SC will now have to rely on two goalkeepers, Felix Annan and Kwame Baah when Football ultimately returns in Ghana after COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Porcupine Warriors can also recall Danlad Ibrahim, who is on a season long loan at Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea.