3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko goalie Osei Kwame has gone under the knife to repair a ligament tear in his right foot.

The procedure was undertaken at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's Trauma and Orthopedic center.

Osei Kwame is one of three goalkeepers aside Felix Annan and Kwame Baah on the books of Kotoko for the 2019/2020 football season.

Due to his anterior cruciate ligament injury, the player was sidelined from the Kotoko team neither playing in the league nor the MTN FA Cup before the COVID-19 induced suspension.

With no league matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kotoko decided to take advantage and allow their goalkeeper correct the defect which has been troubling him for some time now.

The surgery which was done at KATH is said to have lasted for about seven hours.

Kotoko's official insurers Hollard Insurance paid GHC15,000 to cover the medical bills of the surgery which was done on Friday.

The goalkeeper is set for a long spell out on the sidelines as he goes into rehabilitation.