1 hour ago

In a meeting held at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, 21st July 2023, Kumasi Asante Kotoko's financial challenges came to light as the Life Patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, gathered key stakeholders to discuss the team's predicament.

The meeting included club legends and executives of the National Circles Council.

During the meeting, Asantehene disclosed that the club is facing a significant debt burden, amounting to over GHC3 million, as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

This financial distress has placed the team in a challenging position as they gear up for the new season.

The accumulated debt includes outstanding financial obligations and unpaid salaries owed to the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The financial situation has created a pressing need for around GHS5 million to settle these debts and facilitate the recruitment of new players for the upcoming season.

In response to the concerning financial situation, the club's legends and members of the National Circles Council expressed their gratitude to Otumfuo for granting them an audience and pledged their unwavering support for the club.

Their backing is crucial as the team seeks to overcome its financial hurdles and regain stability.

To address these pressing challenges and guide the club in the right direction, a new board and management team will be formed before the commencement of the new football season.

The reorganization is aimed at bringing fresh perspectives and expertise to help resolve the financial issues and propel the club towards a brighter future.

In addition to these measures, former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has been entrusted with the task of finding a new coach for Asante Kotoko.

This added responsibility highlights the importance of securing strong leadership to navigate the team through both financial and on-field challenges.

Asante Kotoko remains an iconic club in Ghanaian football, and with the support of stakeholders and dedicated leadership, they aim to overcome their financial difficulties and prepare for the upcoming season with renewed determination and vigor.