Kumasi Asante Kotoko realized a gross amount of GHC250,985 at Baba Yara Stadium during their match day two clash against Bechem United.

It was almost two seasons since the porcupine warriors last played at their favourite home grounds due to renovation works at the facility.

Before Sunday, the last time Asante Kotoko played at the venue was in the 2019/2020 season before they adopted Accra and Len Clay Stadiums last season.

They stadium capacity has been reduced to a mere 25% of the sseating capacity meaning the reds only admitted about 10,000 fans at the 40,000 seater stadium.

Kotoko old tickets for GHS 30 for the popular stand and GHS 40 for center line, VIP wings went for GHS 50 and VIP also going for GHS 100 which got them a gross amount of GHC250,985.

Prosper Ogum's side struggled to break down Bechem United but a late penalty goal from Ismael Ganiyu and Samuel Boateng header was enough.

Kotoko will next play Bibiani Gold Stars in Friday at the Duns Park where they will face former coach Michael Osei.