1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko are not looking to slash salaries of their players despite the dire financial circumstances of clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football the world over has grounded to a halt with the Ghana Premier League no exception as clubs are in a difficult situation financially.

Several foreign teams have forced their players to take pay cuts in order for the clubs to stay afloat due to the financial pinch that comes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the clubs communication director stated that they have no plans to reduce salaries of their players and technical team.

“I have always had the conviction that European solutions can't solve African problems , apart from Kotoko and Hearts who pay their players considerably well ,how much do other clubs pay ,they pay peanuts and we talking about pay cuts”

“We haven't considered pay cut” he said.

Kotoko have meanwhile settled their two months indebtedness to the players and also some winning bonuses owed.