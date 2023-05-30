1 hour ago

Inconsistent performances by Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have been identified as reasons for the low attendance in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, according to the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum.

The current season has witnessed a decline in the number of spectators at various stadiums.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Twum noted that in the past, the stadiums used to be packed with enthusiastic fans before kickoff, especially for matches involving Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Twum expressed regret that both clubs are currently struggling, which has contributed to the poor attendance. He said, "With specific reference to Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the Asante Kotoko we know back in the day, by 12 or 1 pm, Baba Yara Stadium is full, and sometimes people even try to climb the poles behind the stadium to watch matches. Accra had a similar story."

He pointed out that the lack of consistency in performance by both teams has played a role in discouraging fans from attending matches.

Twum highlighted the absence of a three-game winning streak for either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko in the current season.

He also mentioned how both clubs have experienced ups and downs, winning one game but losing or drawing the next.

Twum cited examples such as Kotoko's 5-1 victory over Kotoku Royals followed by a subsequent loss, as well as their impressive 4-0 win against Accra Lions followed by an away defeat.

He also mentioned Kotoko's recent home win against Bibiani Goldstars, followed by a loss to Olympics and a draw with Tamale City at Baba Yara Stadium.

These inconsistent performances, according to Twum, have contributed to the decline in attendance.