Champions Asante Kotoko and King Faisal played out a goalless draw in their outstanding betPawa Premier League match at the Baba Yara Stadium Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors went into the game looking to continue their good run under stop gap coach Abdulai Gazale but that didn’t materialize as King Faisal put up a gallant display to snatch a point in front of an expectant crowed in Kumasi.

Playing under new manager Ignatius Osei-Fosu, King Faisal started the game as the brighter side as they looked very firm at the back and created some decent chances through former Porcupine Godfred Asiamah and David Oppong Afranie.

Asante Kotoko later took control of the game with some eye catching football but the home side failed to take advantage as the first half ended goalless.

The Reds dominated possession and showed desire at the start of the second half hoping to break the deadlock but it came to naught as the visitors kept a disciplined backline to keep their attackers at bay.

King Faisal were reduced to 10-men in the 76th minute when midfielder Abdul Latif was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the match.

Despite being a man down, King Faisal continued to fight hard, and came away with a crucial point in their battle against relegation.

The result extends King Faisal's unbeaten run to three games after coming from behind to beat Karela United 3-2 and securing a vital win against Accra Lions in on Saturday (1-0).

Kotoko are now in 4th place with 39 points – 5 points behind leaders Aduana FC whiles King Faisal moved to the 11th spot with 32 points – three points above the relegation zone.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Berekum to take on Chelsea on April 15 while King Faisal returns to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex as hosts of Dreams FC.