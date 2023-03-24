4 hours ago

Defending champions Asante Kotoko will host Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday with the first leg encounter ending 1-0 in favour of the Porcupine Warriors at Akoon Park.

Medeama SC are a force in the domestic League but Asante Kotoko have managed to win all their last three games against the mauves and yellows having scored four goals and kept three clean sheets in the process.

The Reds have one outstanding match against King Faisal and currently occupy the 5th spot in the League log with 34 points - two wins, two losses and one draw in their last five matches. Medeama SC are 5th in the log with 34 points – following three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five matches.

Augustine Evans Adotey’s side will rely on Vincent Atinga Addae, Nurudeen Abdulai, Kwasi Donsu, Jean Vital, Jonathan Sowah and Manuel Mantey to fight for the points while champions Asante Kotoko aim to continue their winning run despite losing Danlad Ibrahim and Augustine Agyapong to the Black Meteors.

Asante Kotoko are also without Steven Mukwala Desse due to his call up to the Ugandan National team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Golakeeper Fredrick Asare, Rocky Dwamena, Enock Morrison, Richard Boadu, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Mohammed Alhassan and Richmond Lamptey are likely to start for the Porcupine Warriors as they aim for the points on their return to the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 6pm.