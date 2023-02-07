23 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko are in talks to sign Cameroonian defender Salomon Charles Banga Bindjeme from Sudanese side Al Hilal in the current transfer window.

According to reports, talks are far advanced between the two clubs over a six-month loan deal that could be made permanent at the end of the season should he impress.

The reds are keen to mount a defense of the title they won last season despite playing second fiddle to Aduana Stars for much of the campaign.

The 27-year-old joined Al Hilal from Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida in 2021 after his eye-catching displays in the Botola league.

He went on loan to his former side El Jadida in January but the loan has been abrogated and will be heading to the two-time CAF Champions League title holders to compete in the Ghana Premier League.

Salomon Charles Banga featured for Cameroon during the 2020 CHAN tournament in Morocco.