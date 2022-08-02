49 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is virtually looking to rebuild a new side to challenge for honours in the coming season.

The latest player to be linked with a move to the Ghana Premier League champions is King Faisla midfielder, Enoch Morrison.

Kotoko has opened talks with King Faisal about their influential midfielder who helped the survive relegation last season.

The 22-year-old midfielder was involved in 9 goals for his side as he scored seven goals and assisted two of them in the league.

He played a total of 31 matches for the Insha Allah boys last season and was adjudged the man of the match twice.

Talks are currently underway between the two sides as Kotoko bids to finalize a deal with Premier League newcomers Nsoatreman FC also said to be interested.

The reds will have to set up a new midfield for next season as most of the key performers last season have been sold or have left the club.

Richmond Lamptey is currently unavailable for next season as he serves a 30-month ban whiles Fabio Gama has departed the club on a free transfer.

Mudasiru Salifu has also joined Moldovan side Sherrif Tiraspol on loan.