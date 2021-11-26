1 hour ago

Head coach of Karela United Bismark Kobi Mensah has called the bluff of Kumasi Asante Kotoko saying they are beatable and nothing special despite winning all their four matches.

League leaders Asante Kotoko will trek to the West to play Karela United FC on Match Day Five of the Ghana Premier League at the CAM Park. The Ghanaian giants who have been the toast of town thus far have picked four wins from four matches and heads to the West to face a side they defeated 2-0 last season.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Karela United gaffer says that his side will end the Kotoko invincibilty on Sunday at the CAM Park.

"Kotoko are not a special team so we are not afraid of them. We can beat them on Sunday, because they are really beatable.

“Supporters are sad but I don’t think they should because the league has not ended. We still have may matches to play and I believe that anything can happen." as reported by domesticsportsgh.com

Asante Kotoko have scored 8 goals and conceded one – keeping three clean sheets against Bechem United, Bibiani Gold Stars and Eleven Wonders.

Karela United have meanwhile recorded just one win against Berekum Chelsea and losing against Medeama last week and drawing the other two matches