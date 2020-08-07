3 hours ago

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has sounded a note of caution to rival clubs that Kotoko is bigger than the two largest political parties in the country.

The former President of division one club Phar Rangers was this morning unveiled to the teeming fans of the club and the members of the press at the auditorium of the Unity Chapel in Kumasi.

Kotoko is undoubtedly the biggest club in the country having won more league titles than any other club in Ghana with their might going beyond Ghana into Africa.

"I see Kotoko bigger than NPP and NDC and I will urge all supporters to put their political affiliations aside and help make Kotoko great again" he said.

Although no official count has been made of the number of supporters the club can boast of but more than often officials of the club have since time in memorial claimed to have more than eight million supporters.

If that is anything to go by then they will have more following than the two political parties who have ruled Ghana since the inception of the 1992 constitution the NPP and NDC.

After his unveiling, the FIFA intermediary was mobbed by fans of the club who sang and dance amidst chants of a saviour arriving to turn the fortunes of the club around.