52 minutes ago

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has taken Hearts of supporters to the cleaners for the incessant noise they make calling for the head of the management and board.

He says that compared to their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko who are not undertaking any infrastructural development, their supporters are still solidly behind their hierarchy.

According to him, Hearts is undertaking a massive infrastructural drive with the Pobiman project, and club secretariat among others yet the supporters are always abusing the hierarchy of Hearts.

The comments come after audio leaked that the management has been imposing players on head coach Slavko Matic.

Supporters have called on the club to sack Vincent Sowah Odotei, Alhaji Akambi who are the de facto managers of the club.

Reacting to this, the controversial medical doctor slammed the supporters and took a swipe at Kotoko saying their supporters are calm in the midst of their emptiness as compared to Hearts.

"Look at the project the club is working on. Asante Kotoko does not come close to what we are doing but in all their fans are calm," he told Asempa FM.

"You don't hear their fans agitating and demanding for the sack of a management member but Hearts of Oak fans are fond of doing that.

"Hearts of Oak is a bigger club compared to Asante Kotoko and the records are there.

"What stops them from writing to the board to express their worries? The board are always ready to welcome their suggestions and criticisms from the fans but not to go on the radio to demand the sacking of a management member.

"Any supporter who is tired of supporting can leave," he added.

The Serbian trainer replaced Samuel Boadu who was sacked at the start of the current season due to poor form.