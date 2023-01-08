7 hours ago

Champions Asante Kotoko left it late to deny Great Olympics as Andrew Appau netted in the 10th minute of added time to give his side a point in a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

Great Olympics were on a poor run heading into the game – with three consecutive defeats, but held their own against the Champions on Sunday.

Abdul Bashiru scored the opener for Great Olympics inside 47 minutes after a scoreless first half. Then on, Olympics frustrated Kotoko for a larger part of the second half but their persistence paid off in added time when Appau headed in a cross to earn them a point.

The result leaves Asante Kotoko in third place level on points with arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Lions who have all amassed 19 points – one point behind leaders Aduana FC who play Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday.