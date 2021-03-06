2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have joined the tall list of clubs casting admiring glances at King Faisal goal poacher Kwame Peprah.

The porcupine warriors have officially written to their city neighbours King Faisal about the availability of their talisman.

As reported by your authoritative Ghanaguardian.com that star Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku is on his way out of the club with a move to Algeria, the club have lined up Kwame Peprah as his replacement.

Kwame Peprah has been a shinning light in an otherwise disappointing King Faisal side scoring all the goals as they battle relegation scoring 8 goals in 16 matches for the Insha Allah boys.

He scored a hattrick for King Faisal in their miraculous 4-3 come back victory over Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League while he has won numerous man of the match awards.

Dreams FC have also officially written a letter to King Faisal expressing interest in acquiring the economic and sporting rights of the player at the end of the season but Kotoko may steal a march on them as they want a deal done as soon as possible with King Faisal keen on selling their prized asset.

There is growing interest from Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Aduana Stars among others.