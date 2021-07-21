46 minutes ago

A cross section of Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporters were livid when the club sold their top goal scorer in the Ghana Premier League Kwame Opoku in the middle of the season and Kojo Addae- Mensah is no different.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Data Bank and an aficionado of football, Kojo Addae-Mensah has blamed Kotoko's inability to win the league on the appointment of Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto and also the sale of striker Kwame Opoku.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were competing neck to neck with eventual winners Hearts of Oak but fell by the road side along the line when they lost to Hearts of Oak.

With the sale of Kwame Opoku to USM Algers, Kotoko's goals dried up and the team shared the goalscoring burden among themselves.

At the time of his transfer the former Nkoranza Warriors striker had scored 9 goals in 20 appearances for the porcupine warriors and were favourites to lift the league title.

The Data Bank boss says the sale of the striker and the hiring of the Portuguese gaffer caused Kotoko a 24th league title.

“The appointment of Barreto and the sale of Kwame Opoku cost Kotoko the Ghana Premier League,” the Data Bank CEO said in an interview with Ashh FM.

