1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has issued a strongly worded statement denying some allegations that has been made by Silver FM Sports Presenter, Edmund Osafo Addo.

The presenter is accused by the management of the club for spreading falsehood and palpable lies that the management presenter falsified documents to the Prof. Lydia Nkansah led committee instituted by the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

According to the Sports presenter, the management of the club presented documents to the committee that former management members Thoams Boakye Agyemang, Yaw Boafo Esq. and Ernest Owusu Ansah were receiving monthly salaries from the club which the club says is untrue.

The club's management have described those comments from the presenter as unfounded and says it has no intentions of misleading the investigative committee.

“Asante Kotoko remains a corporate institution and will not indulge in the falsification of documents let alone attempt to mislead the eminent committee", the club statement in its statement.

It continued, “Management has absolute faith in the Prof. Nkansah Committee and believes that the outcome of their findings will serve the interest of the club.

“Management further states that it will not hesitate to take legal action against any individual or organization that peddles falsehood to taint the reputation of the club”.

