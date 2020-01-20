1 hour ago

Charles Taylor has urged Kumasi Asante Kotoko to remarkably improve If they want to pick up any point or points from the Accra Sports Stadium in Sundays clash with Asante Kotoko.

Sworn enemies Accra Hearts of Oak will on Sunday host Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the the match day six encounter in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko started the season on a good note winning their first two games but since then have struggled a bit losing two games on the trot against Berekum Chelsea and Medeama meanwhile there is some resurgence at Hearts of Oak after their poor start.

Hearts who lost their first two games have not lost a game since their defeat at Medeama on match day two and have since picked up a point at the dreade Sogakope where they always lose to Wafa and also came from behind to beat Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Taylor was at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday to witness Asante Kotoko take on Ebusua Dwarfs where they left it very late before beating struggling Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0.

From what the former Asante Kotoko player saw he was not too impressed nor convinced and has urged his former club to improve before facing Hearts If they want to avoid humiliation on Sunday.

"Kotoko should lift their play before going to Accra on Sunday, because how Hearts of Oak is playing of late is amazing. The way I saw Kotoko yesterday if they go to face Hearts of Oak with this form then they will be disgraced, seriously I didn't like what I saw yesterday even though they won", Taylor told FOX 97.9 FM.