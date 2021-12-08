3 hours ago

President and owner of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Gruzah says that his outfit will officially write to their rivals Asante Kotoko to replace the stolen phone of their supporter Anyas.

According to the often controversial football administrator, some supporter of Kotoko assaulted and molested the said King Faisal fan last Sunday in their match day six clash.

He says that Kotoko must replace the stolen phone since supporters of the club perpetuated the act.

"King Faisal football Club will write to Asante Kotoko to buy new phone for King Faisal Staunch supporter Anyas because after the match some of the Kotoko Supporters beat him and stole his phone so they need to buy him a new phone" he told Light FM.

Kotoko were beaten 3-2 on Sunday by city neighbours King Faisal in a match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Zubairu Ibrahim stole the show on Sunday with a dominant display as he scored thrice to help his side to a 3-2 win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue scored twice for the porcupine warriors but it was not enough as his side went home empty handed.