Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo says that Kumasi Asante Kotoko must officially write to the GFA for help in paying the $240,000 imposed on them by FIFA.

The world football governing body has ordered Kotoko to make full payment of $180,000 to the Tunisian side with regards to monies owed Esperance for signing Emmanuel Clottey while he had a contract with them in 2015.

As If that is not enough, the club must also pay $45,000 as interest accrued from the initial ruling since they failed to pay the money while also paying $15,000 as legal fees to the committee that sat on the case.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Nana Oduro Sarfo says the GFA could help Kotoko pay the amount if they eventually write to the FA for financial assistance.

"I am not speaking with authority, I am only sharing my opinion, I think the GFA does not know Kotoko’s financial strength, they have to organize themselves and raise a substantial sum," he said.

“If they are able to do that and eventually write to the FA for financial assistance, then the FA per the executive council will look at it and if we can help, why not."

He added, "You know we are having our own financial issues to deal with which we’ve requested support from government."

"But maybe we can do some interventions on their behalf, Its a club to club arrangement, but the federations can go behind and some guarantees could be given."

"Until they (Kotoko) recognize us as the head of their federation and they write to us. We will also look at it and then our views will be taken, then we take it from there."

Kotoko have a grace period of just a month that is 10th May 2020 to pay the full amount of monies owed them or the will feel the full force of FIFA.