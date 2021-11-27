2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum has named a 20 man squad that will travel to Anyinase to face Karela United in their match day 5 clash.

The porcupine warriors have an unblemished record this seas as they have won all their four matches thus far this season but face a stern test at Anyinase.

Kotoko defeated Karela United last season by 2-0 with goals coming from Ibrahim Imoro and striker Kwame Opoku and will be hoping for a repeat.

The club's two Cameroonian boys George Mfegue Omgba and Mbella Etouga Thiery make the squad while Stephen Amankona, Yussif Mubarik, Evans Adomako, Clinton Opoku, Charles Owusu among others failed to make the trip.

Mudasiru Salifu sit out the game due to suspension whiles Richmond Lamptey is injured.

The match will come off on Sunday at 3pm at the CAM Park at Anyinase.

Below is Asante Kotoko 20-man squad for Karela United game:

Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora and Kwame Baah

Defenders: Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Maxwell Agyemang, Augustine Agyapong, Christopher Nettey, Samuel Appiah, Imoro Ibrahim.

Midfielders: Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu, Richard Boadu, Mohammed Sheriff, Fabio Gama, Joseph Amoako.

Attackers: Samuel Boateng, George Mfegue, Etouga Thierry Mbella, Dickson Afoakwa, Isaac Oppong.